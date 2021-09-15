ICICI Pru MF and Aditya Birla MF launch bond index funds

-
-
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF have launched target maturity index schemes named 'ICICI Prudential PSU Bond plus SDL Sep 2027 40:60 Index Fund' and 'Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund.
As the name suggests, the ICICI Pru MF's scheme will track the Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Bond Sep 2027 40:60 Index, while Aditya Birla MF will track the Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index. Since both are index funds, their portfolios will replicate the performance of the two indices they are benchmarked to.
The Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index 's components comprise of 60 per cent state development loans (SDLs) of top 10 states and union territories and 40 per cent of top 10 AAA-rated PSU bonds curated on the basis of credit quality and liquidity scores.
On the other hand, the portfolio of ICICI Prudential’s scheme will have the proportion of investment into AAA-rated bonds issued by government owned entities and SDLs will be in the ratio of 40:60. The bonds which will be a part of this portfolio will be maturing during the six month period ending September 30, 2027. The index will be reviewed every quarter and the weights of each issuer in the index will be capped at 15 per cent.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential opens on September 16, 2021, and closes on September 27, 2021. The NFO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund opened on September 15, 2021, and closes on September 23, 2021.
