ICICI Prudential Life extends fall on promoter stake sale plan

Insurance Company dipped 3% to Rs 397 in early morning trade, extending its previous day’s 3% fall on the BSE after the promoter proposed to sale up to 2% stake of the company through (OFS) route, which begins today.

ICICI Prudential Life, which was trading at its lowest level since April 24, 2018, has fallen 13% from its recent high of Rs 455 on May 11, 2018. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.03% during the period.

The offer-for-sale by opens on Thursday (for non-retail investors) and on Friday (for retail investors). plans to sell 14.35 million shares (representing 1% of ICICI Prudential Life) with an option to sell an additional 1%. It has fixed the floor price at Rs 390.

“The Board of ICICI Bank on 13 June 2018 approved the sale of up to 28.71 million equity shares, representing up to 2% of the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of Insurance Company in one or more tranches, in any manner permissible under applicable law, including through an ' by promoters through stock exchange mechanism' ('OFS'), as may be permitted and in the manner specified by the Indian regulatory authorities,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As of March 31, 2018, ICICI Bank (54.88%) along with Prudential Corporation Holdings (25.83%) collectively holds 80.71% stake in

At 10:23 am; ICICI Prudential Life was trading 1.7% lower at Rs 403, as compared to 0.6% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. ICICI Bank too was trading at day’s low level at Rs 287, down 1% on the BSE.