ICICI Prudential Life's new strategy fails to click with investors

Even after two years of listing, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Pru Life), India’s largest private life insurer, is yet to see meaningful gains. While the year started on a high note, gains faded with the stock losing about 15 per cent so far.

But the Street remains optimistic. Its leadership position, coupled with undemanding valuations, has kept analysts positive on the stock. But the insurer is set to face earnings trouble in the near term, thanks to its new strategy with respect to its key equity-linked plans or unit-linked insurance plans ...