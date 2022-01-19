ICICI Securities profit after tax up 42% to Rs 380 crore in Q3

-
ICICI Securities on Tuesday reported 42 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 380 crore for the December 2021 quarter.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 267 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year, ICICI Securities stated.
The company posted a 52 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 942 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 620 crore for the three months ended December 2020, aided by strong all round performance across business segments.
ICICI Securities has a client base of 7 million, of which over 680,000 were added during the quarter. “Our broad-based and digital-led customer acquisition engine continues to break previous quarterly records. During the quarter, 68 per cent of customers acquired are under 30 years of age (vs 44 per cent YoY) and 87 per cent are from tier II and below towns (vs 69 per cent YoY),” said MD and CEO Vijay Chandok.
