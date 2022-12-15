JUST IN
Indian shares set to fall on hawkish US Fed despite slower rate hike
IRCTC dips 5% after government sets OFS floor price at steep discount
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 18,600; Tech M, Infy slip 1%
Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Poonawalla Fincorp, M&M, SBI, Wipro, NTPC
Sebi planning 'micro' REITs to bring property companies to nascent market
Indices settle higher on positive US inflation data, Sensex gains 145 pts
Investors disappointed as 'open market' share buybacks lack punch
Sebi penalises Crude Oil Tipswala, 3 individuals for unregistered services
Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz
NSE cautions against assured return scheme offered by an individual
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Indian shares set to fall on hawkish US Fed despite slower rate hike
Business Standard

IDBI Bank rallies 6%, hits 52-week high as DIPAM extends bid submission

DIPAM extended the deadline to submit Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of the Bank to January 7 2023 from December 16 2022.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | IDBI Bank | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IDBI
Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of IDBI Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 60.60 as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of the Bank to January 7 2023 from December 16 2022.

The last date for submitting physical copies of EoI by interested bidders who have done so electronically was extended from December 23 to January 14.

In the past one month, the market price of IDBI Bank has appreciated by 28 per cent, as compared to 0.84 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past six months, it soared 76 per cent, as against 19 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

The finance ministry, on October 7, issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM) inviting EoI for the strategic disinvestment of aggregate 60.72 per cent stake of IDBI Bank by the central government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India along with transfer of management control.

Last week, DIPAM said that it would allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment companies to own over 51 per cent of IDBI Bank, clarifying the foreign ownership criteria were for new private banks and not applicable to existing ones.

According to a Business Standard report, DIPAM has received 167 queries from at least 9-10 potential serious bidders about the proposed stake sale and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. This shows a strong interest in the proposed transaction.

According to sources, at least three private equity firms, one foreign bank, and a couple of alternative investment funds (AIFs) have sought clarity, apart from some home-grown firms, on the proposed deal and the EOI, the newspaper reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.