JUST IN
Debt MF schemes doing well in stress tests: RBI financial stability report
BOI MF settles 'inter-scheme transfer' case with Sebi, pays Rs 3.93 cr
Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence
Sebi mulls fresh CDS play for MFs as it seeks to boost corporate bond mkts
Debt fund YTMs stabilise, but peak still a few basis points away
Debt returns competing with equities: CIOs of MF houses at BFSI Summit
Asset management companies fear 'transaction fee burden' on margins
Industry can aspire to reach $5 a person monthly SIP in five years: Bhatia
MF industry has growth potential but talent a concern: CEOs at BFSI Summit
Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Mutual Funds
Gold, silver prices rise in early trading; gold selling at Rs 50,350
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IDBI Mutual Fund signs agreement to transfer schemes to LIC MF

Merger likely to make LIC MF the 22nd largest fund house by AUM

Topics
LIC-IDBI | Mutual Fund | LIC Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar 

IDBI Mutual Fund
IDBI Mutual Fund

IDBI Mutual Fund has signed an agreement with LIC Mutual Fund to transfer its schemes to the latter, IDBI Bank informed exchanges on Friday.

"A Scheme Transfer Agreement has been signed between IDBI MF and LIC MF for transfer of Schemes of IDBI MF to LIC MF to comply with Regulation 7B of SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations," IDBI Bank said.

Mutual fund rules prohibit a single promoter from owning more than 10 per cent stake in multiple asset management companies. Since LIC took over IDBI Bank in 2019, the insurance major ended up holding a majority stake in both LIC MF and IDFC MF. Hence, the life insurer had only two options — either to sell one of the mutual funds or merge the two.

In the September quarter, LIC MF had average assets under management (AUM) of Rs 17,879 crore and IDBI MF had Rs 3,761 crore. Going by the September quarter AUM, the merger will take LIC MF to the 22nd position in AUM rankings, up one spot from the present position.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC-IDBI

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 19:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.