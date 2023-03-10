JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

IDFC, MGL, Radico: 5 smallcaps to bet on amid current market volatility

Shares of IDFC, MGL, Radico Khaitan, KEI Industries and Carborundum Universal may rise up to 26 per cent, indicate technical charts

Topics
KEI Industries | Radico Khaitan | Mahanagar Gas

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Selective small-cap stocks look robust on technical charts

Domestic benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are yet to conquer their crucial moving averages, especially the 50-day moving average (DMA), which they failed to surpass since the beginning of this year.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 11:27 IST

