IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands itself as Bandhan MF, fund house unveils new logo

IDFC Mutual Fund has rebranded itself as Bandhan Mutual Fund and its schemes will reflect the new name from Monday.

The fund house has also unveiled a new logo.

"IDFC Mutual Fund is set to adopt its new brand identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund on Monday, March 13, 2023. Consequently, each scheme of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word ‘IDFC’ with the word ‘Bandhan’," the fund house said in a press release.

The company, which was earlier a part of the IDFC group, was acquired by a Bandhan Financial Holdings-led consortium in April 2022. The deal was approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November 2022.

"Our new name reflects our new sponsorship, and we are proud to now be a part of the Bandhan Group. Backed by the legacy, goodwill, and inclusiveness that our Sponsors represent, we are confident that our investors will continue to benefit from the same passion, expertise, and focus that they have experienced over the years," said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC.