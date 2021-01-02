IFSCA becomes associate member of the global lobby group IOSCO

-
ALSO READ
Quit from here, then join, Sebi tells 350 officers seeking IFSCA deputation
Making India a hub of global financial services: So close, yet so far
IFSCA seeks to give GIFT City a global feel, says chairman Injeti Srinivas
IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs and InvITs in IFSC
IFSCA wants GIFT City bullion exchange to open for domestic investors
-
International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Friday said that it has become an associate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).
The IOSCO works closely with the G20 nations and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), in setting up the standards for strengthening the securities markets, said IFSCA.
The IOSCO Objectives and Principles of Securities Regulation have been endorsed by FSB as one of the key standards for sound financial systems.
The membership of IOSCO will provide the IFSCA a platform to exchange information at the global level, and even at the regional level, on areas of common interests.
Further, the IOSCO platform will enable the IFSCA to learn from the experiences and best practices of the regulators of other well established financial centres, it added.
The first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in the country has been set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.
To regulate such institutions, the government established IFSCA on April 27 last year with its head office in Gandhinagar.
In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at IFSCs in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU