IL&FS Group shares hit 52-week low;IL&FS Transportation Networks falls 15%

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS Group shares under pressure; IL&FS Engineering hits record low
IL&FS emergency board meet today to take a call on fundraising, assets sale
IL&FS' loans, debentures lose 'AAA' rating status on elevated debt level
IL&FS group plans to shed 37% debt, board approves asset divestment plan
Icra downgrades ratings of IL&FS loans, debentures to 'junk' status
-
“Rating agency ICRA has effected a multi-notch rating downgrade for IL&FS, which is facing liquidity pressure and overleveraged. Its loans and debentures now carry “BB” (junk or non-investment status) as against the previous rating of "AA+". Also, the commercial paper carries "A4" rating against the previous rating of "A1+",” the Business Standard reported.
IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) has tanked 15% to Rs 25.55 on the BSE. IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL) has hit a new low of Rs 15.70, down 6.5%, while IL&FS Investment Managers plunged 12% to Rs 10.13 on the BSE on Monday. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.53% lower at 38,167 points at 09:59 am.
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, all these three stocks have fallen in the range of 68% to 71% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 11.6% during the same period.
ICRA said the downgrade of ratings takes into account the increase in liquidity pressure at the group level. The company is in the process to raise Rs 80 billion of funds from the promoter group (through a mix of rights issue and long-term line of credit). The timely receipt of the fund is important to improve the group's overall liquidity profile, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a special audit of IL&FS after it defaulted on Rs 10 billion worth of inter-corporate deposits raised from Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi). The RBI will likely investigate why the investment company did not inform it beforehand about its financial position, the Business Standard reported.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|IL&FS ENGG.
|16.00
|15.70
|15.70
|05-Sep-18
|IL&FS INV.MANAG.
|10.19
|10.13
|11.41
|07-Sep-18
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|25.80
|25.55
|28.90
|28-Aug-18
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU