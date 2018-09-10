IL&FS Group shares hit 52-week low;IL&FS Transportation Networks falls 15%

Shares of all three listed companies of have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE, falling by up to 15% in intra-day trade after rating agency on Sunday downgraded loans and debentures of infrastructure financing firm.

“Rating agency has effected a multi-notch rating downgrade for IL&FS, which is facing liquidity pressure and overleveraged. Its loans and debentures now carry “BB” (junk or non-investment status) as against the previous rating of "AA+". Also, the commercial paper carries "A4" rating against the previous rating of "A1+",” the Business Standard reported.

Transportation Networks (ITNL) has tanked 15% to Rs 25.55 on the Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL) has hit a new low of Rs 15.70, down 6.5%, while IL&FS Investment Managers plunged 12% to Rs 10.13 on the on Monday. In comparison, the S&P Sensex was trading 0.53% lower at 38,167 points at 09:59 am.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, all these three stocks have fallen in the range of 68% to 71% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 11.6% during the same period.