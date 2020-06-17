India Cements climbs over 10%, nears 52-week high; jumps 72% so far in 2020

Shares of climbed as much as 10.5 per cent to Rs 139.30 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, nearing its 52-week high of Rs 140, touched on May 26, 2020.

At 09:36 am, the stock was trading around 6 per cent higher at Rs 133.35. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 33,590.05, down 15 points or 0.05 per cent. stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.90 on August 23, 2019.

As per reports, Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of Avenue Supermarts, that runs the supermarket chain D-Mart, is considering acquiring a controlling stake in The report says that Damani has formally reached out to N Srinivasan to explore a takeover.

As per shareholding pattern data for the March quarter, along with Gopikishan Damani hold around 20 per cent stake in the company. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Analysts at Centrum Broking, however, had retained the "Sell" rating on the stock post the development with the target price of Rs 55, saying the fundamentals of the company remain weak and the investor action (Damanis) have triggered the stock's valuations.

India Cements' fundamentals continue to be weak and will remain weak given the current challenging environment. However, the investor action of the increasing stake from 4.73 per cent (end-3QFY20) to nearly 20 per cent by 4QFY20 by a prominent investor has kept the valuations elevated, the brokerage had said in a note dated May 18.

"We continue with our earlier estimates of cut in the volumes of nearly 18 per cent /10 per cent in FY21/FY22. Our earnings estimates are also unchanged with the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)/tonne expected to hover nearly Rs 600/tn and the EBITDA downward revision by nearly 27 per cent/15 per cent for FY21/FY22 stays intact. Our take on more severe fall in earnings due to higher debt servicing at 92%/47% for the same period also continues," Milind Raginwar, an analyst with the brokerage firm had written in the report.

So far in the calendar year 2020, India Cements stock has rallied over 72 per cent as compared to around 19 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, exchange data shows.

India Cements is scheduled to announce its results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 on June 23.