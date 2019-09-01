India-dedicated funds pull out $653 million in July, shows EPFR data

India-dedicated funds saw outflows to the tune of $653 million in July, taking their total outflows in CY19 to $2.8 billion, EPFR data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities shows. Global emerging market (GEM) funds also saw outflows to the tune of $275 million, paring the 2019 inflows by these funds to about $1 billion.

Outflows from India-dedicated GEM and other categories of funds from India totalled nearly $1 billion in July. Assets under management (AUM) of India-dedicated funds have slid by about a fifth in the past year to $44.2 billion. In comparison, AUM of GEMs have ...