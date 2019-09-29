India-dedicated funds pull out over $3 billion so far this year: EPFR data

India-dedicated funds saw outflows to the tune of $375 million in August, taking their year-to-date outflows to $3.2 billion, an EPFR data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities shows. Global emerging market (GEM) funds saw outflows to the tune of $868 million, paring the 2019 inflows by these funds to about $181 million.

Outflows from India-dedicated, GEM and other categories of funds totalled nearly $1.5 billion in August. Assets under management (AUM) of India-dedicated funds have slid 22 per cent in the past year to $42.3 billion. In comparison, AUM of GEMs have slid only ...