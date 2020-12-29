India-dedicated funds pulled out $9.1 billion until November, shows data

-
ALSO READ
India-dedicated fund outflows for CY20 at $7.4 billion, shows EPFR data
Mutual funds huddle to play Sebi's googly on multi-cap schemes
Insurance companies turn net buyers of equities after eight years
Weigh your options before going passive on mid- and small-cap equity funds
What is a passive fund and is it a safe investment option? Things to know
-
India-dedicated funds saw outflows to the tune of $317 million in November, taking total outflows in CY20 until then to $9.1 billion, the EPFR data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities showed.
Global emerging market (GEM) funds saw inflows of $718 million, paring the CY20 outflows of such funds to about $1.9 billion. Inflows from India-dedicated, GEM, and other categories of funds in November totalled $1.2 billion and $10.4 billion in CY20. Assets under management (AUM) of India-dedicated funds have slid 20 per cent in the year to November to $35.2 billion. AUM of GEMs have surged 20 per cent to $97.9 billion.
The EPFR fund-flow data primarily tracks mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, variable annuity funds, and insurance-linked funds. It does not include investments from hedge funds, proprietary desks, and sovereign wealth funds, which are tracked by NSDL.
The overall allocation to India by Asia ex-Japan funds increased to 11.1 per cent in November from 10.4 per cent in October, while that by GEM funds increased to 9.8 per cent from 9.4 per cent in the same period.
Financials witnessed heavy buying in November, with inflows of $3.9 billion, followed by industrials ($970 million).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU