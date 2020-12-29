India-dedicated funds pulled out $9.1 billion until November, shows data

saw outflows to the tune of $317 million in November, taking total outflows in CY20 until then to $9.1 billion, the EPFR data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities showed.

Global emerging market (GEM) funds saw inflows of $718 million, paring the CY20 outflows of such funds to about $1.9 billion. Inflows from India-dedicated, GEM, and other categories of funds in November totalled $1.2 billion and $10.4 billion in CY20. Assets under management (AUM) of have slid 20 per cent in the year to November to $35.2 billion. AUM of GEMs have surged 20 per cent to $97.9 billion.





The EPFR fund-flow data primarily tracks mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, variable annuity funds, and insurance-linked funds. It does not include investments from hedge funds, proprietary desks, and sovereign wealth funds, which are tracked by NSDL.

The overall allocation to India by Asia ex-Japan funds increased to 11.1 per cent in November from 10.4 per cent in October, while that by GEM funds increased to 9.8 per cent from 9.4 per cent in the same period.

Financials witnessed heavy buying in November, with inflows of $3.9 billion, followed by industrials ($970 million).