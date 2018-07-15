India equities could outperform rest of Asia, says Manishi Raychaudhuri

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high last week. MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, BNP Paribas’ Asian Equity Strategist, tells Puneet Wadhwa that they have recently downgraded India to ‘Neutral’ rating from ‘Overweight’ in their Asian Model Portfolio, keeping the Sensex target unaltered at 37,500 by end-2018.

Edited excerpts: Which Asian and emerging markets are still worthy of investment? We are overweight on China and (South) Korea despite the trade friction having raised the risk premium for both markets. We think domestic demand-driven sectors in China remain ...