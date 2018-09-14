India-focused investor fundraising doubled to almost $5.32 bn in 8 months

Funds raised by India-focussed doubled to almost $5.32 billion from $2.55 billion during the first eight months of 2018-19, showing raise in 37 deals as against the previous 25 deals.

In August, announced plans worth $3 billion while the previous month recorded nine funds raising around $2 billion, according to the latest report from EY.

According to EY’s Private Equity Monthly Deal Tracker, the largest fundraiser during August, of the total $695 million, was made by Sequoia for its sixth fund focusing on early and growth stage investments in the Technology, Consumer and Healthcare sectors. True North raised around $600 million for a sector agnostic fund, while Matrix Partners India raised $300 million for its third fund, focusing on

Similarly, AION Capital, established by US-based Apollo Global Management in strategic partnership with ICICI Venture, also announced raising of $1 billion in a sector agnostic fund.

UK-based private equity firm also raised $700 million in a sector agnostic fund, as per the report.

Vivek Soni, partner and national leader Private Equity Services, EY said, "Till August end, the sentiment towards India remained strong, with funds further adding to their dry powder, as evidenced by $2 billion raised during the month, adding to the already high levels of dry powder of close to $40 billion available for investment into India."

Soni said that the Indian PE/VC industry appears to have come of age, with PE/VC backed platforms attracting marquee global like Berkshire Hathaway, which recently announced an investment of $300-$400 million in Paytm.





Exits, however, experienced headwinds given the volatility in the broader With the sudden depreciation seen in the Indian against rate in September, EY said that it is expecting investors to turn cautious, on account of which deal closures could get delayed. That said, the successful closure of the Walmart-Flipkart deal in the first week of September is expected to infuse renewed vigour into the Indian PE/VC industry especially the early stage funding eco-system. This $16 billion deal takes 2018 exits US value to an all-time high of over $23 billion.

"With one quarter still left to go, 2018 exits appear to be on track to exceed 2017 exits by over 2x,” he added. August 2018 recorded 18 exits totalling $830 million, which is double the value compared to July 2018. However, compared to the previous August record, exits have declined by 61 per cent in terms of value, mainly on account of few large exits recorded in the previous year – Tiger Global’s $800 million exit from Flipkart, Bain Capital and GIC’s $294 million exit from Genpact and IFC’s $246 million exit from Tikona Digital.

Accordingly, August 2018 also recorded $1.6 billion in deal value in 50 deals, at par with investment recorded in the previous month in 68 deals, however, a 71 per cent drop compared to $5.42 billion was reported in 50 deals during August 2017. The significant difference is on account of two mega deals recorded in August 2017 – Softbank’s $2.5 billion investment in Flipkart and GIC’s $1.4 billion investment in DLF Cyber City.

Three out of the top five PE investments where buyouts-- lead with KKR’s $530 million buyouts of 60 per cent stake in Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited in August 2018.