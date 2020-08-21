JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Gold prices fall by Rs 1,492, silver tanks by Rs 1,476 on weak global cues
Business Standard

India-focused offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5-billion outflow in Q1

These funds saw a net outflow of $1.5 billion, as against net outflow of $5 billion seen in the previous quarter

Topics
Offshore India funds and ETFs | ETFs

Jash Kriplani 

India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to see net outflow in the June quarter (Q1). These funds saw a net outflow of $1.5 billion, as against net outflow of $5 billion seen in the previous quarter, according to a report released by Morningstar.

This was the ninth-consecutive quarter of net outflows for the category. While India-focused offshore funds witnessed net outflows of $698 million through the quarter, India-focused offshore ETFs witnessed a net outflows of $776 million. Recovery in equity markets in Q1 improved the asset base for these ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 06:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU