India-focused offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5-billion outflow in Q1

India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to see net outflow in the June quarter (Q1). These funds saw a net outflow of $1.5 billion, as against net outflow of $5 billion seen in the previous quarter, according to a report released by Morningstar.

This was the ninth-consecutive quarter of net outflows for the category. While India-focused offshore funds witnessed net outflows of $698 million through the quarter, India-focused offshore ETFs witnessed a net outflows of $776 million. Recovery in equity markets in Q1 improved the asset base for these ...