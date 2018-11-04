India Inc's Sept quarter earnings a mixed bag: Here're the hits and misses

India Inc’s second scorecard has been a mixed bag. Of the 34 Nifty companies that have announced results so far, 19 have met or exceeded profit estimates, shows Bloomberg data.

However, there have been more earnings downgrades than upgrades. In other words, the number of companies where analysts have revised lower full-year 2018-19 earnings estimates has been more than the number of companies where earnings estimates have been upgraded. Overall, the aggregate Nifty companies’ earnings estimates for 2018-19 has been lowered by around 3 per cent to Rs 528. “The September ...