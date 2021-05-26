JUST IN
India is first pick among Asia emerging markets for Morgan Stanley

The earnings momentum has been quite resilient and the policy momentum quite focused towards improving the infrastructure and attractiveness in the global supply chain: Daniel Blake of Morgan Stanley

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

The brokerage expects India’s earnings growth will see a huge jump in 2022 which will bring down the price-to-earnings multiples

US-headquartered brokerage Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said India is its Number 1 market in the Asia Emerging Market (EM) pack.

The earnings momentum has been quite resilient and the policy momentum quite focused towards improving the infrastructure and attractiveness in the global supply chain, said Daniel Blake, Asia and EMs strategist, Morgan Stanley, during a media briefing on 2021 Mid-Year Asia Strategy Outlook.

The brokerage expects India’s earnings growth will see a huge jump in 2022 which will bring down the price-to-earnings multiples. Morgan Stanley is currently overweight and underweight on six countries in the EM pack.

First Published: Wed, May 26 2021. 01:20 IST

