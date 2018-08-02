India's gold demand declines 8% in June quarter on slow consumer pick-up

in India declined by 8 per cent during the second quarter of the current calendar year due to a slowdown in consumer off-take following an extra-month "adhik mass", considered to be an inauspicious period, coupled with a range-bound price in local currency due to

The apex global gold miners' body, the World Gold Council (WGC), estimated overall in India at 187.2 tonnes for the April-June quarter 2018, compared to 202.6 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. While from the jewellery sector slumped by 8 per cent to 147.9 tonnes in Q2, from 161 tonnes in the comparable period last year, its investment demand fell by 5 per cent to 39.3 tonnes, from 41.6 tonnes, in the period under review.

For the first half between January and June 2018, India's gold demand reported a decline of 6 per cent to 338.7 tonnes for the current year, from 363.3 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

"India's gold demand in the second quarter stood at 187.2 tonnes -- 8 per cent lower than the strong Q2 in 2017, when consumers rushed to make advance purchases ahead of the GST (goods and services tax) roll out. A strong Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season boosted demand at the start of the quarter but the onset of 'adhik maas', which is considered inauspicious, and a rising Indian-rupee price despite softening international prices kept the quarter range-bound," said Somasundaram PR, managing director (India), WGC.





ALSO READ: Gold imports rise 22.43% at 955.16 tonnes in FY18: Govt informs Parliament

Interestingly, declined from all sectors barring technology, which reported a marginal 2 per cent jump during the second quarter of the current calendar year. With a staggering 46 per cent decline in global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), overall world gold demand posted a 4 per cent decline at 964.3 tonnes for the April-June quarter of 2018, compared to 1,007.5 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Stronger demand in China and Iran -- fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions with the United States -- were offset by falls in Turkey, India, and Europe, where local prices remained elevated. Despite a decline in global prices, gold moved in a narrow range in India due to the rupee depreciation, offering thereby little benefit for Indian consumers.



ALSO READ: Exporters fear India may lose $5.5 bn in gold medallion, coin exports

"The short-term disruption caused by the various transparency measures since 2016 have started to wane with industry transitioning well across the spectrum. For the second half, good monsoons and the festive season, aided by the government's effort to boost farm incomes, bode well for demand. Our full-year estimate for gold demand is in the range of 700 to 800 tonne," said Somasundaram.

The average gold demand in India over the past one decade is estimated to be around 850 tonnes. While demand in the first half of the year was below that in the same period in 2017 and the 10-year average by 6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, there are strong positives evident in the growth of organised trade and digital products.





ALSO READ: Gold demand to be positive in second half of 2018, says WGC report

Meanwhile, WGC estimates a staggering 34 per cent decline in India's net bullion import at 162.5 tonnes for the second quarter of the current calendar year, compared to 245.9 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Dore (raw gold) import into the country posted a marginal decline of 2 per cent at 69.2 tonnes for the April-June quarter of 2018, versus 70.8 tonnes for the same period last year. This indicates that gold refineries across India have performed well ahead of the festival and seasonal demand in the months ahead.

Taking advantage of the intermittent high prices during the quarter, consumers sold their old jewellery, either in exchange for new jewellery or to cash-in on the opportunity. Thus, gold recovery sale of old jewellery posted a jump of 8 per cent to record the highest quarterly ever at 32 tonnes for the April-June quarter of the current calendar year, compared to 29.6 tonnes in the same period last year.

The future demand for gold in India, however, would depend upon the actual monsoon rainfalls, which have started turning weak in the recent weeks, for the current season. With the monitoring agency forecasting a weak monsoon this year, gold demand in India might get impacted. Much, however, would depend upon the US Federal Reserve's decision on the revision in interest rates scheduled in September 2018, Somasundaram said.