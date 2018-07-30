Gold imports rise 22.43% at 955.16 tonnes in FY18: Govt informs Parliament

-
Gold import in volume terms increased by 22.43 per cent to 955.16 tonnes in 2017-18, Parliament was informed on Monday.
In 2016-17, the imports stood at 780.14 tonnes, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
The demand of gold in the country in 2017-18 has increased during first and second quarters and declined in third and fourth quarters as compared to corresponding period in 2016-17, he said.
"The overall import of gold in 2017-18 has increased by 22.43 per cent as compared with imports in 2016-17," he added.
