Gold imports rise 22.43% at 955.16 tonnes in FY18: Govt informs Parliament

The demand of gold in the country in 2017-18 has increased during first and second quarters and declined in third and fourth quarters as compared to corresponding period in 2016-17

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold import in volume terms increased by 22.43 per cent to 955.16 tonnes in 2017-18, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In 2016-17, the imports stood at 780.14 tonnes, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The demand of gold in the country in 2017-18 has increased during first and second quarters and declined in third and fourth quarters as compared to corresponding period in 2016-17, he said.

"The overall import of gold in 2017-18 has increased by 22.43 per cent as compared with imports in 2016-17," he added.
First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 16:51 IST

