India's gold demand hits 25-yr low in 2020 amid lockdowns, high prices: WGC

-
ALSO READ
India's yearly gold demand in 2020 can be the lowest since 1995: WGC
Gold jewellery demand in India slumps 74% in June quarter on Covid-19
Gold prices today at Rs 55,200 per 10 gm; silver jumps to Rs 66,300 a kg
Gold prices jump to Rs 53,650 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,400 a kg
Gold price today Rs 51,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 58,300 a kg
-
Demand for gold in India in calendar year 2020 dropped to a 25-year low of 446 tonnes as compared to 690.4 tonnes in 2019, as per the latest report released by World Gold Council (WGC). “The last time the demand hit such levels was in 1995 at 462 tonnes,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director for India, World Gold Council.
Total jewellery demand, too, during the period under review in India slipped 42 per cent at 315.9 tonnes as compared to 544.6 tonnes in 2019. In value terms, jewellery demand in 2020 came in at Rs 133,260 crore – down 22 per cent as compared to 2019, WGC data show.
“India’s gold demand dropped by over a third in 2020 on the back of Covid-induced lockdowns and lifetime high prices. However, the drop was significantly lower when viewed in value terms, 14 per cent lower than 2019 as prices were up 34 per cent hovering around Rs 50,000/10grams for most past of the year," Somasundaram said.
December quarter revives hope
Easing of lockdown restrictions, festive period and the ensuing wedding season, however, revived demand hope and drew in jewellery demand worth 137.3 tonnes in the December 2020 quarter. This, WGC said, was the strongest quarter for gold demand in 2020. Investment demand also showed significant resilience, growing 8 per cent to 48.9 tonnes during the December 2020 quarter.
On an overall basis, gold demand in India during December 2020 quarter stood at 186.2 tonnes, down a marginal 4 per cent as compared to the previous corresponding period in 2019 (194.3 tonnes). In terms of value, however, the demand was 26 per cent higher at Rs 82,790 crore YoY as prices rose over the year.
Global view
For 2020, global demand came in 14 per cent lower at 3,759.6 tonnes, WGC said, and attributed the fall to the coronavirus pandemic that was the key driving factor behind weakness in consumer demand throughout 2020. This was the first time since 2009 that the global demand for the yellow metal on an annual basis slipped below the 4,000 tonne mark. Global gold-backed ETFs (gold ETFs) holdings grew by 877.1 tonnes during 2020, reaching record year-end holding of 3,751.5 tonnes.
Total annual gold supply also took a hit and was 4 per cent lower y-o-y (4,633t), the biggest fall since 2013. The drop, according to WGC, is mostly attributed to coronavirus-related disruption to mine production, which was offset by a marginal 1 per cent increase in recycling to 1,297.4 tonnes for 2020.
"The US dollar gold price returned 25 per cent in 2020 supported by investor demand. After reaching a record high in August across most currencies, the LBMA Gold Price dropped back to $1,762.55/oz in November-end, before recovering to close the year at $1,887.6/oz," WGC said.
During the December 2020 quarter, gold demand dropped 28 per cent y-o-y to 783.4 tonnes, an 11-year low, making it the weakest quarter since the midst of the global financial crisis in June 2008 quarter (Q2-2008). Gold jewellery demand in Q4 fell 13 per cent y-o-y to 515.9 tonnes, resulting in a full-year total of 1,411.6 tonnes, 34 per cent lower than in 2019.
“Going ahead, calendar year 2021 should be a good year for gold. Global markets are not fully factoring in the economic impact of Covid-19 yet. Once they start doing so, the demand for gold will likely be impacted as investors opt for safe haven assets like gold,” Somasundaram said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU