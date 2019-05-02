India's gold demand rises 5% in March quarter on softening prices

India’s gold demand jumped 5 per cent in the March quarter due to a fall in gold prices after demand headwinds in the initial months of the quarter.

The periodical Gold Demand Trend (GDT) released by the apex global body the World Gold Council (WGC) reported India’s gold demand at 159 tonnes for the first quarter of calendar year 2019 compared to 151.5 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. In rupee value term, India’s gold demand witnessed a growth of 13 per cent to Rs 47,010 crore for January – March quarter of 2019 as against Rs 41,680 crore for the comparable quarter last year. In dollar term, the growth remained restricted to 3 per cent to $6.7 billion for Q1, 2019 (calendar) as against $6.5 billion in the same period last year.

Gold demand in India is directly proportional to the growth in the country’s overall economy and also farmers’ average realisation from agricultural produce. While India’s overall economy recorded a phenomenal growth of over 7 per cent, rural farm distress disappointed gold demand, which is reflected in the January – March 2019 quarter figure.

“The strengthening of the rupee and the fall in local gold prices towards the later part of the quarter triggered a rise in India’s gold demand by 5 per cent in Q1, 2019 (calendar) to 159 tonnes. The stronger rupee also benefitted investors, with demand for gold bars and coins rising by 4 per cent in the first quarter. Looking ahead, gold demand in India is likely to boosted in the April – June quarter due to traditional wedding season buying, the Akshaya Tritiya festival and rising crop prices. Additionally, forecast of normal monsoon rainfalls this year augurs well for the rural economy and gold. We estimate, India’s gold demand to be positively impacted in 2019 and expected to be in the range of 750 - 850 in calendar 2019,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director, World Gold Council (India).

Jewellery demand also jumped 5 per cent in tonnage term to 125.4 tonnes as against 119.2 tonnes in the same period last year. Investment demand of gold during the quarter under consideration i.e. January – March 2019 recorded a mere 4 per cent growth to 33.6 tonnes as compared to 32.3 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.





WGC said that global gold demand grew by 7 per cent to 1053.3 tonnes in the January – March quarter of 2019 driven primarily by the central bank buying as well as growth in the gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Central banks, meanwhile, reported a staggering 68 per cent jump in gold buying at 145.5 tonnes during the quarter.

In terms of supply, India continued to bank upon bullion imports which recorded 11 per cent growth to 175 tonnes for the period between January and March 2019 as compared to 157.4 tonnes in the same quarter previous year. Dore (raw gold) import also moved up significantly by 13 per cent to 67.4 tonnes for the quarter ended March 2019 versus 59.7 tonnes in the same period last year.



Somasundaram further said that smuggling of gold in India remained subdued due to intensified surveillance followed by seizure of its illegal movement during the ongoing general election period. “Once the election period is over and surveillance withdrawn, smuggling will start again. There is a cost benefit to smuggling. Until that benefit is reduced, smuggling will continue. But, overall trade is shifting in favour of organized sector,” said Somasundaram.