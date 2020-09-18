India's market capitalisation nears peak after broader market rally

India’s is nearing a new peak even as the benchmark indices and banking stocks, in particular, trade considerably below their record levels

On Wednesday, the combined market cap of all BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 160.1 trillion, less than 0.5 per cent below the all-time high of Rs 160.6 trillion seen during the start of the year.

Following losses in the past two trading sessions, the market cap has now declined to Rs 159 trillion, yet it is only a per cent away from a new record.

The market cap has neared a new peak even as the is still down 6 per cent from its all-time high of 12,352 on January 17. Also, the banking stocks—which are the biggest contributors to India’s market cap—are down sharply from their December-January levels. The Bank index on Friday closed at 22,031, down 32 per cent compared to its record high of 32,613.

ALSO READ: Big firms become even bigger; market polarisation worries Street

So what has propelled the market to new highs? Sharp gains in shares of Reliance Industries and those in sectors like healthcare and technology have been the big drivers. Add to that a sharp rally in the broader market.

Experts said only a few large caps had propelled the market cap to record levels in January. While currently we are seeing wide-range of stocks participating.

“This rally is far broader now compared to the one at the beginning of 2020. In January, it was a bunch of stocks that was driving the market. And the exciting thing is that the banking index is still below its peak. Today, we have new sectors emerging as leaders like telecom, pharma, IT," said AK Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital.

Since June, the Small-cap 100 index has gained 54 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 has risen 32 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has gained 21 per cent during the same period.

ALSO READ: Multi-cap funds and the latest Sebi directive

"Large-caps after having outperformed in the last few years, traded at premium valuations to mid and small-caps compared to long term averages. This prepared the ground for the sharp rally in the broader market we have seen. Initially, there was an apprehension that small businesses may not survive the lockdown, which has not been the case," said Siddhartha Khemka, vice president head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

This week, the broader market indices got a further shot in the arm after market regulator directed mutual funds' multi-cap schemes to increase holdings of mid- and small-caps.

This week, the Nifty Small-cap 100 and Mid-cap 100 index surged 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, while Nifty managed to eke out only 0.4 per cent gain.

If the market rises another per cent from the current levels, India will join select global to have seen a new market cap peak post the pandemic.