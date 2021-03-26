India’s market capitalisation slips below Rs 200 trillion, shows data

-
ALSO READ
India maintains global market capitalisation ranking at number 8: Report
Dragon races ahead as gulf between China and India market caps widens
Market-capitalisation of India, world touches a new peak amid Covid-19
Red-hot rally: BSE firms' market capitalisation crosses Rs 200 trillion
India's m-cap hits $2.5 trillion after soaring 91% from March 2020 lows
-
The country’s market capitalisation fell below Rs 200 trillion on Thursday, a level first achieved on February 4. The combined market value of all BSE-listed companies stands at Rs 198.75 ($2.73 trillion). The latest bout of correction, triggered by rising US bond yields and a surge in Covid cases, has shaved off Rs 11.5 trillion in market value.
The country reached its highest-ever m-cap of Rs 210.2 trillion ($2.88 trillion) on March 3. In percentage terms, India’s m-cap is down 5.5 per cent from the peak — less than the 7.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex from its peak. On a one-year basis, the m-cap has risen 92 per cent. At the nadir of the Covid-induced sell-off in March last year, the country's m-cap had dropped to Rs 103.7 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU