India's MF sector among most concentrated asset management industries

India’s MF industry is among the most concentrated asset management industries in the world. Data collated in the BCG-Amfi Vision Document, the top 10 MFs accounted for 83 per cent of industry assets.

Others where top 10 players accounted for more than 80 per cent of assets were Brazil (92), Switzerland (89), Italy (86), Japan (85) and Sweden (83). In the case of China and the UK, concentration was among the lowest at 46 and 47 per cent, respectively. In Germany and France, it stood at 77 and 70 per cent. “Concentration can reduce when more players start focusing on ...