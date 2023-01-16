JUST IN
Markets hit by deeper corrections may outperform India: Morningstar CEO
Strong earnings growth can be market propeller: IDFC Mutual Fund CEO
India will be the best or among top two markets globally: Shankar Sharma
Will the Sensex dip to 57,000 before jumping to 75,000?
Investors must have moderate return expectations in 2023: Nippon India exec
Will the markets see a time-wise correction in 2023?
2022 corrected markets midway, valuations still high: UTI AMC's Ajay Tyagi
Expect MF AUM to cross Rs 80 trillion by 2028: Amfi CEO N S Venkatesh
Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?
Tax parity will give MFs a level playing field: Axis AMC's Chandresh Nigam
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Q&A
Street signs: Nifty's 20-DEMA, capital goods stocks gain, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's premium valuations remain a challenge: Invesco MF's Taher Badshah

Equity valuations are unlikely to expand further unless there are surprises on the earnings front or developed economies do much better than expected, says Taher Badshah of Invesco MF

Topics
Taher Badshah | Invesco MF | Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Taher Badshah
Taher Badshah, chief investment officer-equities, Invesco Mutual Fund (MF)

Equity valuations are unlikely to expand further unless there are surprises on the earnings front or developed economies do much better than expected, says TAHER BADSHAH, chief investment officer-equities, Invesco Mutual Fund (MF). In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Badshah shares that the room for MFs’ outperformance is limited in 2023 due to a predictable earnings environment. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Taher Badshah

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 06:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.