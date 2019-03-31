India's Rs 1-trillion market cap club triples in the past decade: Report

The number of listed companies with a market value of more than Rs 1 trillion has grown three- fold in the past decade. On the last trading day of 2018-19 (FY19), there were 30 companies with market capitalisation of over Rs 1 trillion. A decade ago, there were only 10 companies in the coveted club. At the peak of the 2007-08 market boom, there were only 15 companies.



However, following the global financial crisis, the number of companies in the Rs 1-trillion universe shrunk to just four. With an 81 per cent rebound in the market in FY10, the number of firms in the club rose to 14.

In the past three financial years, while the members of the universe have changed, the total number of companies have increased by only four, despite a near 50 per cent jump in the benchmark Sensex. Tata group firm is the latest addition to the club.