India's silver imports hit record high of 9,450 tonnes in 2022

India imported 9,450 tonnes of in the 2022 calendar year, the country’s highest-ever annual imports. The previous high for imports was 8,093 tonnes in 2015.

The reasons for high imports last year are multifold: Pent up demand from industry after lockdown years, restocking by jewellery and silverware fabricators, and good investment demand when the prices were low.

Most imports took place in the second half of the year when prices fell below Rs 55,000 per kg in the country – with July witnessing highest-ever monthly of 1,700 tonnes.

In those years, even the stock with fabricators was low. And hence, they were re-stocking silver when prices were low,” said Chirag Sheth, principal consultant, south east Asia for London-headquartered metal research firm Metal Focus.

“In 2022 when silver prices fell, silver fabricators were having their order book full for four months,” Sheth added.

From July to October, nearly 4,700 tonnes of silver is estimated to have been imported. Also in 2022, domestic supply was around 700-750 tonnes and demand was estimated to be 9,000 tonnes.

Chirag Thakkar, director, Amrapali Gujarat, said, “In 2022, demand was well spread and the revival was seen in all major segments like industry, jewellery and artefacts and investments.”

According to him, electrical and solar panel makers had a big share in industry demand, at 40 per cent of the total industry of that of the industry.

Rajkot is a hub for electric switch-making industry and 10 per cent of India's total silver demand is estimated to have been consumed by the Gujarat city alone.

Furthermore, among the overall demand components, 40 per cent silver is estimated to have been consumed by industry, 30 per cent by investors and rest by silver jewellery and silverware/artefacts makers.

Thakkar said that in the silver jewellery and in silverware segments, payal and dinner sets, respectively, are among the most running items (in demand from retail consumers).

