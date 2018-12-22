India's stock market is 7th biggest in the world with m-cap of $2.1 trn

India’s ranking has improved two notches in the league table of the world’s biggest stock Currently, India ranks seventh with a of $2.1 trillion.

At the end of 2017, India was at the ninth position despite its being $2.4 trillion. The has seen an erosion of $308 billion in investor wealth this year.

While the is up 5 per cent on a year-to-date basis, a near 10 per cent depreciation in the rupee against the dollar and a correction in the broader market have led to the drop.