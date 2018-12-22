JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market downturns provide opportunities for prudent investing in 2019
Business Standard

India's stock market is 7th biggest in the world with m-cap of $2.1 trn

At the end of 2017, India was at the ninth position despite its market cap being $2.4 trillion

Samie Modak 

Stock market

India’s ranking has improved two notches in the league table of the world’s biggest stock markets. Currently, India ranks seventh with a market cap of $2.1 trillion.

At the end of 2017, India was at the ninth position despite its market cap being $2.4 trillion. The domestic market has seen an erosion of $308 billion in investor wealth this year.

While the Sensex is up 5 per cent on a year-to-date basis, a near 10 per cent depreciation in the rupee against the dollar and a correction in the broader market have led to the drop.

chart
However, Germany and Canada have seen a sharper 18 per cent decline and currently rank below India. All the countries in the top 10 have seen a decline in market value.
First Published: Sat, December 22 2018. 23:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements