Economic disruption is unprecedented amid coronavirus, says Shankar Sharma
Stock market rout: India slips further from $2-trillion m-cap tag

This comes on the back of dwindling equity markets and a drop in the rupee's value

Sachin P Mampatta 

The Sensex has fallen 20.5 per cent since the beginning of the year

Indian equity markets will have to add more than $300 billion to regain the $2-trillion mark in market capitalisation after Thursday’s fall.

This comes on the back of dwindling equity markets and a drop in the rupee’s value. The Sensex has fallen 20.5 per cent since the beginning of the year. Returns in dollar terms are worse, at -23.7 per cent.

Foreign investors who have invested in dollars will be worse off than domestic ones.

Individual companies, too, fell below key levels. Both the Indian firms that had an m-cap of more than $100 billion have fallen below the triple-figure mark.

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 23:51 IST

