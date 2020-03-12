Stock market rout: India slips further from $2-trillion m-cap tag

-
Indian equity markets will have to add more than $300 billion to regain the $2-trillion mark in market capitalisation after Thursday’s fall.
This comes on the back of dwindling equity markets and a drop in the rupee’s value. The Sensex has fallen 20.5 per cent since the beginning of the year. Returns in dollar terms are worse, at -23.7 per cent.
Foreign investors who have invested in dollars will be worse off than domestic ones.
Individual companies, too, fell below key levels. Both the Indian firms that had an m-cap of more than $100 billion have fallen below the triple-figure mark.
