India slips to seventh place on world m-cap ranking, shows data

Mid-October, the Indian equities market was on the verge of breaking into the club of top-five nations in terms of market capitalisation. The domestic markets had closed the gap with its former colonial ruler, which currently is in fifth place with a market cap of $3.68 trillion.

However, in the past six weeks, not just the market cap gap between UK and India has widened but India has ceded its number 6th place to France. The benchmark Sensex is currently down 7.54 points, or 4,658 points from its record high of 61,766 on October 18. This has led to a 5.3 per cent fall in India’s ...