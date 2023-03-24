JUST IN
Campus Activewear slips 7% after over 9% equity changes hand on NSE
MARKET LIVE: Sensex volatile; AMCs skid as govt mulls tax blow to debt MFs
Stocks to Watch: RVNL, BEL, HAL, Campus Activewear, Vedanta, PNB, IT cos
Accept investments from KYC compliant e-wallets: Sebi to mutual funds
Morgan Stanley France pays Rs 25,00,000, settles Nifty options case
Sebi board to approve new ESG framework at upcoming meeting on March 29
Markets dip as Federal Reserve raises rates despite banking crisis
IDFC First Bank to issue 377.5 million share to IDFC Financial Holding
Near-term demand worries likely to weigh on Page Industries stock
Star Cement soars 11%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Govt deals tax blow to debt mutual funds, AMC stocks under pressure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

India to outperform Asian, EM peers; high valuation a challenge: Chris Wood

Will remain slightly Overweight India in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio, says Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his GREED & Fear note to investors.

Topics
Chris Wood | GREED & fear | Market Outlook

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

christopher wood
Christopher Wood

Indian equity markets are likely to outperform their Asian and emerging market (EM) peers, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chris Wood

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.