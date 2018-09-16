India will continue to outperform emerging markets: Nischal Maheshwari

Even as rising crude oil prices, trade war fears and a sliding rupee cast a shadow on market sentiment, Nischal Maheshwari, chief executive officer for institutional equities and advisory at Centrum Broking, tells Puneet Wadhwa that in the next one year, the outcome of the 2019 general election is a bigger challenge for the market.

Political uncertainty or change of the guard, if any, will stay for at least the next five years, he says, whereas lack of earnings growth would have a shorter impact. Edited excerpts: How vulnerable are the Indian markets to macro headwinds? India ...