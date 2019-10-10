JUST IN
India INX reaches $500 billion milestone over jump in trading volume
Business Standard

Indiabulls group board to take up share buybacks proposal on Monday

Market experts say the buyback is done to stem the slide in the stock prices of the two companies

BS Reporter 

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Ventures are considering buyback of shares. The board of the two companies will take up the proposal on Monday. Market experts say the buyback is done to stem the slide in the stock prices of the two companies. Shares of both Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Ventures are down 72 per cent each so far this year.
First Published: Thu, October 10 2019. 00:46 IST

