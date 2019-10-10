Indiabulls group board to take up share buybacks proposal on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls loses Rs 6,000 crore following charges of money laundering
Indiabulls Housing tanks 9% on reports of PIL against company, promoters
Indiabulls Housing falls 9% on weak Q1 results, worsened asset quality
Indiabulls Housing slumps 8%, hits 52-wk low on Nifty rejig; Nestle up 3%
Indiabulls Ventures, IBREL surge up to 10% on share buyback plan
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU