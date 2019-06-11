Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 6% on Rs 98,000-cr siphoning charge

Shares of all listed Indiabulls Group companies were under pressure, falling up to 10 per cent on the BSE during the early morning trade on Tuesday after media reports alleged Limited (IHFL) for misappropriating Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

“A plea was filed in the Monday seeking legal action against Limited (IHFL), its chairman and directors for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money,” agency PTI reported.

Following the reports, the stock of IHFL slipped 6 per cent to Rs 691 apiece on the BSE. Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which proposed to merge with the company, slipped 7 per cent to Rs 68 per share on the BSE.

Stocks of other Indiabulls Group companies including, and tanked 10 per cent each at Rs 229 and Rs 261, respectively, while, dipped 6 per cent to Rs 120 in intra-day trade today.

The petition alleged that money worth thousands of crore were siphoned off by Sameer Gehlaut, the chairman of the firm, and the directors of Indiabulls for their personal use.

Abhay Yadav, the petitioner and one of the IHFL shareholders, alleged that Gehlaut, with the help of one Harish Fabiani - an NRI based in Spain, allegedly created multiple "shell companies" to which IHFL loaned huge sums of money under "bogus and non-existent pretexts", added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT Refuting charges of misappropriation of around Rs 98,000 crore by Gehlaut and other directors, late on Monday evening said that the allegation is "bizzare" and is meant to malign the reputation of the company.