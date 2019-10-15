Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 13% in two days on Moody's downgrade

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance crashes 10% on Moody's rating downgrade
Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 6% on Rs 98,000-cr siphoning charge
Indiabulls loses Rs 6,000 crore following charges of money laundering
Indiabulls Housing tanks 9% on reports of PIL against company, promoters
Indiabulls Housing unlikely to gain much from stake sale in realty arm
-
In addition, the ratings agency also downgraded Indiabulls' foreign and local currency senior secured MTN program ratings to (P)B2 from (P)Ba2. The outlook on all ratings, where applicable, remains negative, Moody's said in a statement.
The downgrade is driven by Indiabulls' ongoing challenging access to funding. Governance considerations were also a key driver of this rating action. The company's access to funding remains challenging. The continued decline in on-balance sheet loans is a reflection of its funding challenges, it added.
While access to funding remains challenging, its pool of liquid assets, ability to run down the loan book and roll over of its bank funding act as a buffer against this risk in the short-term. However, as the funding challenges prolong, the liquidity buffers may erode and expose the company to funding and liquidity risks. This is the key driver of the rating action, Moody’ said.
Meanwhile, Indiabulls Housing Finance said the company will consult the capital-markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), about its eligibility to buy back shares given the regulations on the ideal capital structure.
"The present market value of the company is at a steep discount to its historical valuation multiples, dented by circulation of rumours and false allegations against the company. The charges are false and malicious and the company is completely innocent of these charges," it said in a regulatory filing. READ FILING HERE
At 09:57 am, the stock was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 184 on the BSE, close to its 52-week low of Rs 177, touched on October 11, 2019. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 38,369 points. A combined 11.7 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Besides, other group stocks, too, were trading in the negative territory. Indiabulls Ventures hit 52-week low of Rs 92, down 8 per cent, and Indiabulls Integrated Services was locked in the lower circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 82.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU