Indiabulls Housing Finance up 3% after Q1 nos; other group stocks gain too

Shares of gained over 3 per cent on Monday after the company declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21).

At 10:24 AM, the stock was trading nearly 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 206.10 on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 209.75 in the early trade. In comparison, the S&P was trading over 0.5 per cent higher at 38,636.55 levels.

For the quarter under review, reported a 65.9 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 272.84 crore against Rs 801.53 crore profit in June 2019 quarter.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,574.59 crore, down 33.7 per cent against Rs 3,884.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 6.51 against Rs 18.75 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earlier this month, the company named S S Mundra, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India and an independent director on the board as the non-executive chairman after Sameer Gehlaut stepped down from the post with immediate effect. READ MORE

Other Indiabulls Group stocks were also trading in the green. For instance, was up over 9 per cent at Rs 197 while Indiabulls Integrated Services was frozen at 5 per cent upper circuit band at Rs 48.40. Indiabulls Real Estate, on the other hand, was trading flat at Rs 70.60, up 0.14 per cent.