Indiabulls Housing soars 30% on heavy volumes, zooms 110% from October lows

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls group stocks tumble 20%; Lakshmi Vilas Bank slides 8%
Indiabulls group stocks extend decline; Indiabulls Hsg falls 48% in 1 week
Indiabulls Real Estate hits over 3-year low; Indiabulls Ventures tank 19%
Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 6% on Rs 98,000-cr siphoning charge
Indiabulls Group shares tumble; Indiabulls Housing ends 34% lower
-
The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold today. A combined 170 million equity shares representing 40 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till 03:22 pm.
Besides, Indiabulls Housing Finance, other group companies like Indiabulls Real Estate (Rs 72), Indiabulls Ventures (Rs 178) and Indiabulls Integrated Services (Rs 68) were locked in the upper circuit of 5 per cent each on the BSE.
Today, Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "In this hour of economic tailspin, wage earners & middle class families who have placed in trust their life savings in financial companies should be generously given back their investments & that in turn Banks should have liberal attitude toward these companies on pending loans."
"Many have responded with their willingness but surprised to receive from India Bulls a transparent response sending company documents with bank statements. I have asked my legal team to examine these documents," the tweet added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU