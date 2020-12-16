Indiabulls Housing, Suzlon among 417 stocks that hit upper circuit limit

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Himatsingka Seide, Suven Life Sciences, Affle (India), Yaarii Digital Integrated Services, Tejas Networks and Energy were among 417 stocks that were locked in their respective upper limits on the BSE on Wednesday following a strong rally in mid- and small-cap stocks.

Inox Wind, Prozone Intu Properties, Reliance Capital, Axiscades Technologies, Shivam Autotech, V2 Retail, Simplex Infrastructure, DB Realty, 3i Infotech and Vishal Fabrics from the S&P BSE Allcap index, too, hit their respective upper circuits on the BSE.

Shares of Dynacons Systems & Solutions hit upper circuit limit for the third straight day, up 20 per cent at Rs 78.30 after it won contracts worth Rs 24.51 crore for supply, installation and maintenance of HyperConverged Infrastructure and implementation of private cloud from the government-owned Union Bank of India. The stock of the information technology consulting & software company has rallied 70 per cent in the past three trading days.

The stock of recently listed Burger King India (BKIL) was too locked in upper circuit of 20 per cent for the third straight day, following a stellar debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock also hit a new high of Rs 199.25. On December 14, the scrip had closed at Rs 138.40, clocking a 130-per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 60. With the past two days' gain, the stock has rallied 232 per cent from its issue price.



Shares of Suven Life Sciences hit their upper circuit of 10 per cent for the second consecutive day. The stock was trading at Rs 99.95 during the day, also its all-time high. It has rallied 115 per cent so far in December.

In a clarification on its stock price movement, the pharmaceutical company said: "at this point of time, we do not have any material announcement/ event due for notification to the stock exchanges which may have a bearing on the price or volume behaviour of the scrip."

We request you to disseminate this clarification on your website for information to the general public, which is also being uploaded on our Company’s website, the company said in a BSE filing.