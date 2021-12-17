Indiabulls Housing tanks 15% a day after promoter Gehlaut sells 11.9% stake

-
ALSO READ
Gehlaut offloads 11.9% stake in Indiabulls HFC; to resign by March-end
Indiabulls Housing jumps 7% on block deal buzz; thereafter pares gains
MARKET: Sensex tanks 650 pts, Nifty tests 17,000; banks, realty, auto bleed
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
Tata Sons makes winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr for Air India: Govt
-
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) tanked 15 per cent to Rs 215.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade, after the company’s main promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold 11.9 per cent stake in housing finance company via open market deals on Thursday.
In the process, the stock had shed 23 per cent from Thursday's intraday s high of Rs 279. With the past two days decline, the stock has corrected 31 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 313.70 touched on June 16, 2021. At 10:25 am; the stock traded 7 per cent lower at Rs 235.55, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the Nifty50. A combined 53.9 million equity shares had changed hands at the counter on the NSE and BSE.
On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Sameer Gehlaut, the promoter of IHFL, sold 11.9 per cent in the company in numerous block deals to over 10 entities. The combined value of the transactions was estimated to be around Rs 1,450 crore, and the average price around Rs 264 a share. He will also be stepping down from the board by the end of the current financial year (2021-22, or FY22) and will complete the de-promoterisation of the company with requisite approvals. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
With this sale, Sameer Gehlaut and his promoter companies now own 9.8 per cent of the company. “I intend to hold these shares and participate in the future growth story of the company. I will be resigning from the board of the company by end of the current fiscal ending March 31st, 2022 and will be completing the process of de-promotorization of the company with requisite approvals,” Sameer Gehlaut said in mail sent to its board of directors. CLICK HERE FOR PRESS RELEASE
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU