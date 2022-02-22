Indiabulls Real Estate gains 9% after clarification on ED investigation

-
ALSO READ
Loan fraud hits Indiabulls' fintech arm, fraudsters use PAN numbers
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
Good time to invest in commercial realty as firms bring employees to office
Gehlaut offloads 11.9% stake in Indiabulls HFC; to resign by March-end
The strategy is to be asset-light: Indiabulls HF's V-C & MD Gagan Banga
-
Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate surged 9 per cent to Rs 112.40 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on the back of heavy volumes after the company clarified that Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation did not pertain to the company and has no bearing on the business and operations of the company.
At 10:33 am; the stock traded 8 per cent higher at Rs 110.75, as compared to a 1.6 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 28 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
On Monday, the stock of real estate company slipped 15 per cent to Rs 103 after ED raided the premises of Indiabulls Finance Center in Delhi and Mumbai. This was in connection with money laundering allegations made against the firm and promoter Sameer Gehlaut in April 2021. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
“We wish to clarify that ED has sought some information from Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) regarding certain of their clients and it is understood that the necessary data has been provided to ED by IHFL and its officials. The said ED investigation did not pertain to Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (the 'Company') and has no bearing on the business and operations of the Company,” Indiabulls Real Estate said in an exchange filing.
Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the office of non-executive director and chairman of the company effective from 31st December 2021. Further, the outgoing Promoters have submitted that they are not involved in the day to day management of the company, Indiabulls Real Estate said.
Ongoing merger of NAM Estates Private Limited and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Private Limited, both Embassy group entities, with the company process is on track and the shareholders of the company, at NCLT convened meeting held on February 12, 2022, have approved the scheme of merger. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU