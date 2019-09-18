Indiabulls Real Estate nears three-year low; stock tanks 48% in two months

Shares of were trading near three-year low of Rs 58, down 7 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday. This is the lowest level since November 22, 2016. In the last two months, the stock has tanked 48 per cent from a level of Rs 112. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 6 per cent and S&P BSE Realty index slipped 9.5 per cent during the same period.

Last week, said it had signed a term sheet agreement with Blackstone Group Inc to offload its entire direct/indirect stake in existing joint venture companies (JVs) at an aggregate equity value of approximately Rs 4,420 crore.

US-based Blackstone will buy the Indiabull’s stake in their joint ventures--Indiabulls Properties Private Limited and Company Private Limited (both owning commercial assets at Lower Parel, Mumbai), Yashita Buildcon Ltd and Ashkit Properties Ltd (both owning office properties in Gurugram).

ALSO READ: ICRA downgrades Indiabulls Housing long-term ratings to AA+ from AAA





Indiabulls said the aim is to “embark on a clear and simple path to achieve zero net debt in the current financial year through strategic divestment of its stakes in certain commercial and leasing business assets”.

On August 30, CARE Ratings had revised the long-term rating of Indiabulls Real Estate to CARE A from CARE AA-. The revision in ratings factors in the sluggishness in the real estate residential market leading to slower progress of sale of residential units and collections as compared to envisaged levels in FY2018-19. This has resulted in delay in project execution and cancellation of bookings in some of the company’s real estate projects. Further the rating factors in the lack of stable lease rentals received in the past owing to the management’s plans to divest its stake in commercial and leasing business assets, it added.

ALSO READ: Nestle India set to replace Indiabulls Housing in Nifty next month



At 11:44 am; the stock was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 58.65 on the BSE, as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 4.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.