Business Standard

IndiaFirst Life Insurance to file draft papers with Sebi in next few weeks

IndiaFirst Life insurance entered the insurance industry in 2009 as the 23rd private sector life insurance company

Topics
IndiaFirst Life Insurance | Bank of Baroda | IPO

Subrata Panda & Samie Modak 

ipo
Photo: Shutterstock

Bank of Baroda or BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance is all set to be the third insurance company to file draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) this year, after Life Insurance Corporation and Go Digit Insurance.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:20 IST

`
