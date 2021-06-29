Indian Bank dips 8% post listing of fresh shares issued to QIBs

-
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank gains 9%, hits 52-week high as board approves fund raising
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
Poly Medicure gains 6% on successful fund raising via QIP issue
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
Apollo Hospitals gains 4%, hits new high on successful fund raising via QIP
-
Shares of Indian Bank dipped 8 per cent to Rs 141.90 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday on profit-booking as fresh shares allotted by the bank to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) started trading on the exchanges today onwards. The stock has fallen below its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue price of Rs 142.15 per share.
“A total of 116,074,569 equity shares of Rs 10 each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021,” BSE said in a notice on Monday, June 28, 2021.
On Friday, June 25, Indian Bank had informed the stock exchanges that it raised Rs 1,650 crore through QIP by allotting 116 million equity shares of the bank at an issue price of Rs 142.15 per share to QIBs.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (20.66 million shares), SBI Life Insurance Company (13.78 million shares), SBI Mutual Fund and its various schemes (13.78 million shares) and Society Generale and its various schemes (11.31 million) were allotted over 10 million shares each, Indian Bank said.
The bank intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital to meet the Basel III norms and to support growth plans and enhance the business of the bank, and/ or, general corporate requirements or any other purposes.
In the past six trading days, Indian Bank has outperformed the market and surged 11 per cent as compared to a 0.75 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.
At 10:07 am, the stock was down 6 per cent at Rs 145.11 per share, as against a 0.30 per cent decline in the benchmark index. A combined around 14 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU