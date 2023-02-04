Indian crypto exchange WazirX moves funds after Binance cuts off service

-
Indian crypto exchange WazirX said it was transferring funds held with Binance for its operations to other wallets after Binance said it was cutting off the service, the latest in a running dispute between the two companies over their relationship.WazirX said in a tweet Friday that it was in the process of transferring the funds and expected to complete the job within hours. “Users can continue to trade, deposit & withdraw funds as usual,” the tweet continued. “Your funds are safe with us.” The amount of the funds being transferred wasn’t disclosed.
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 08:12 IST
