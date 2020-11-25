Indian equities seen lagging other EM peers in the next few months

Even as emerging market (EM) equities are expected to perform well in the next few months, India’s prospects look less attractive, given its rich valuations, estimates by two of the top European brokerages suggest.

UBS believes that global equities, particularly (EM), are likely to outperform in the coming 3-4 months, before US equities catch up from the second quarter. The brokerage is neutral on India, and has estimated an earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25 per cent for 2021 and 15 per cent for 2022.

It is overweight South Korea and Japan but underweight China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It sees S&P 500 rising to 4,100 next year, a potential rise of about 13 per cent from the current level.

“Although growth and earnings should rebound in 2021, recent performance has pushed (India’s) valuations into a less attractive territory, unlike Asean,” said UBS, adding that the progress on the reforms front, the size of the Budget deficit and easing of lockdowns were factors to watch out for.

ALSO READ: Explained: What is the Karvy Stock Broking case & what should investors do?

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, expects emerging market assets, both bonds and stocks, to outperform and the US dollar to continue to weaken. It believes that the stimulus measures since the start of the pandemic, together with the economic recovery, will support financial assets, equities in particular, in the year ahead.

“Equities continue to offer attractive return prospects, particularly when compared with low-yielding bonds.

We expect emerging-market equities to catch up and see an upside in German stocks. Our preferred sectors include healthcare and materials, with additional opportunities gradually emerging in cyclical sectors as the recovery broadens,” said.

The brokerage, however, had an underperform rating on Indian markets: “The Indian economy appears to be recovering from the virus-induced recession, despite Covid-19 not being completely under control. However, we expect the market to underperform due to its expensive valuation relative to other Asian ”

UBS estimates that the Indian economy would have lost close to Rs 20 trillion ($265 billion) between April and September this year due to the pandemic and the ensuing mobility restrictions. While economic activity appeared to be returning gradually to pre-Covid levels, the biggest challenge for India would be to get consumption back on track amid the virus fear, income uncertainty (job losses and/or reduced income levels) and a conservative policy response.

The brokerage expects India's real GDP to contract 10.5 per cent in FY21 but bounce back to plus 10 per cent levels YoY in FY22 and stabilise close to 6.2 per cent YoY in FY23.

“Our baseline forecasts assume that consumption growth will normalise (but remain below trend) as both employment and income growth recover on normalisation in economic activity and hopes of pandemic coming under control after a vaccine (for coronavirus) is available,” UBS said.

While the private corporate capex recovery is sometime away, the brokerage says policy measures to boost public capex, especially infrastructure spending, could be the next catalyst for growth: “We expect India and Indonesia to execute on already announced reforms in the coming quarters. These help support our growth projections going into 2022.”

The rising fiscal deficit this year on Covid-19 shock could lead to elevated public debt to GDP in India, thus raising debt sustainability concerns, the brokerage warns: “A greater focus on privatisation could be explored to help keep a check on the fiscal slippages without constraining government spending.”