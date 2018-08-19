Indian equity market best performer among emerging economies this year

The Indian equity market continue to be the best-performing among emerging economies for 2018 despite the rupee weakening to 70 against the US dollar. The benchmark index, S&P BSE Sensex, is up 11 per cent in local currency terms and 1.4 per cent in dollar terms this year.

In comparison, the returns for most emerging markets (EMs) are in the negative territory. Even in terms of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into the equity markets, India has fared better than other EMs. While the offshore investors have sold $17 billion worth shares across EMs this calendar year, India has ...