Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree: Time to buy hotel stocks as operations resume?

Hotels, restaurants, malls, and places of worship reopened on Monday after 75 days of Covid-19 triggered lockdown, but amid observing social-distancing norms and a palpable sense of nervousness about the challenges ahead.

However, malls will remain shut until June 30 in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Meghalaya, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad. Most hotel-related stocks gained ground in this backdrop, with Indian Hotels, EIH Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels, TAJ GVK Hotels and Speciality Restaurants rallying up to 5 ...