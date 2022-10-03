India remains a bright spot among global equity mkts: BofA's Guenthardt

The meltdown in shares of new-age technology companies has been a global phenomenon and investors will continue to be receptive to initial public offerings (IPOs) by good Indian tech firms, says Peter Guenthardt, head, Asia Pacific Investment Banking, Bank of America (BofA). In recent months, BofA has handled several large share sales despite challenging market conditions. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Guenthardt says you don’t need a bull market but predictability and stability to execute IPOs. Edited excerpts: